High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pedestrian footbridge in Eau Claire is closed due to damage to the bridge.

The High Bridge, which connects the Mt. Simon neighborhood to the west side of Eau Claire, has been closed, according to the City of Eau Claire.

According to Steve Plaza, Parks Manager for the City of Eau Claire, two separate incidents resulted in the closure. The first was that pavement on the bridge was found to be buckling and cracking last week. The second reason is that a tree branch fell and broke the hand rail, according to a city engineer.

The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage. It was last inspected in November of 2020. There is no expected reopening date for the bridge.

People who use High Bridge can use the Madison Street bridge to the south, or the bridge at Phoenix Park, to cross the Chippewa River.

