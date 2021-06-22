Know how to avoid lightning strikes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - June 20-26 is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week. For Wisconsinites, this couldn’t come at a more appropriate time, because this time of year is also severe weather season.

Storms can crop up suddenly, and it pays to be prepared for anything the day might bring.

Emergency Management Assistant Dawn Robinson says the best thing we can do is keep our eyes on the skies. She said that includes paying attention to weather forecasts before leaving the house and taking steps to protect yourself if you get caught unexpectedly in bad weather.

“First of all, if you’re on the water, get off the water. That is not a safe place to be. Try to get home, try to get into a large building, try to get into a metal-roofed vehicle. If you are caught outdoors in nature, the last thing you want to be is underneath a tall tree,” she said.

Robinson said if you are unable to find shelter you should make yourself as small a target as possible. Getting on the balls of your feet minimizes contact with the ground, and being in a crouching position can help reduce height.

She says it is also good to keep informed throughout the day. This can be done through a weather app on a cellphone or by having a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio, which broadcasts constant updates.

“You know, if you notice you’re out fishing, and the skies are rolling in and you’re listening to the local broadcast and they’re saying something’s going to happen, adhere to those. A watch means it could happen. A warning means it’s on radar and is happening,” Robinson said.

Lightning can travel as far as 10 miles and often strikes outside the storm area. Robinson said for that reason, if you can hear thunder, you are in the danger zone.

