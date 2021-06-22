Advertisement

Nearly one year later, arrest made in fatal Trempealeau Co. crash

Micah Harris
Micah Harris(Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Trempealeau County law enforcement officers make an arrest nearly one year after a fatal crash.

It happened on July 16 2020, around 4:45 a.m. on HWY 35, east of the Village of Trempealeau. An investigation indicates the driver of a truck, 39-year-old Micah Harris, crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 57-year-old Monica Knepper. Knepper died at the scene.

Monday, June 21, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Harris was arrested. A restricted controlled substance was detected in his blood, which was tested after the crash.

