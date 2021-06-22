Advertisement

New city fleet building opens

Ribbon cutting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
New city fleet building
New city fleet building(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is opening a new, state-of-the-art fleet facility on Tuesday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 3:30.

The event features live music, food cart vendors and tours of the new building.

The roughly $33 million building is located on Nakoosa Trail. The city’s website outlines what the finished project holds, including several features that strive to make the building more energy-efficient.

A solar wall helps power the heat for the building, and solar panels on the roof heat the water. EV charging stations are set up to power city, employee and public vehicles. According to the city, all are measures to make the facility more sustainable.

The fleet building ribbon cutting is free for all to attend and a family-friendly event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather...
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

Latest News

The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by...
Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts
The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy...
Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling
SKyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/22/21)
lightning zig-zags across the sky
Know how to avoid lightning strikes