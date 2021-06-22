Phoenix Park bridge lighting supports LGBTQI community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you were walking through Phoenix Park in Eau Claire Monday night, you saw a show of support for the area’s LGBTQI community.

This is on the footbridge, which crosses the Chippewa River. The multicolored lights correspond with the 2018 redesigned progress rainbow color palette.

It includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color as well as pink, white and blue stripes representing the trans community.

Mayo Clinic Health System sponsored the lighting. The color scheme will be on display each night through Sunday, June 27.

