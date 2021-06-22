Trial date set for Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A trial date is set for an Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse.

55-year-old Roger Minck remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond. A five day jury trial is scheduled to begin September 13.

Minck is charged in the 2018 overdose death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton. Cleasby was reported missing in November 2018.

Volunteers searched for Cleasby along the Chippewa River, where his car was discovered. His body was found a month later in Minck’s duplex on Seymour Road in Eau Claire County.

A complaint filed in the case says Cleasby went to Minck’s house to pay for drugs.

