Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on penalty for defunding police

The bill, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony...
The bill, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to give final approval to a Republican-backed bill that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund police.

The bill, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposal would mandate that any municipality that decreases funding for police would receive an equal cut in state aid. The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to take money away from police departments, sometimes to use for other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather...
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

Latest News

The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by...
Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts
The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy...
Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling
The age to obtain a probationary license would remain 16.
Drivers could get learner’s permit at age 15 under bill
The bills all cleared the GOP-controlled Senate on party line votes earlier this year.
Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor