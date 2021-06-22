Wisconsin Assembly to vote on penalty for defunding police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to give final approval to a Republican-backed bill that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund police.

The bill, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposal would mandate that any municipality that decreases funding for police would receive an equal cut in state aid. The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to take money away from police departments, sometimes to use for other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

