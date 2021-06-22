Advertisement

Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling

The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy...
The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries.
By Associated Press
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills up for approval in the Wisconsin Assembly.

The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading labels for products that don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy.

The California-based Plant Based Foods Association opposes the bills, calling them a misguided attack on innovation and free speech rights to use words and phrases that consumers understand. Bill supporters say the measures will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, while also putting pressure on the federal government to take action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
A fence is damaged in Woodbridge, Illinois, Monday, June 21, 2021 after the National Weather...
‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

Latest News

The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by...
Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts
SKyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/22/21)
lightning zig-zags across the sky
Know how to avoid lightning strikes
Crop
Crop ratings continue to drop