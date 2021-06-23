About 15% of Wis. counties have low risk of COVID-19 spread

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Coronavirus case counts in Wisconsin ticked up slightly on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 102 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, making it the first time in five days that daily cases have been reported above 100. In return, the seven-day rolling average increased slightly to 77 cases.

Health officials also confirmed two new deaths relating to COVID-19, keeping the seven-day average for this metric at one death. There have been 7,261 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Updated figures from the DHS Wednesday afternoon show the virus’s activity is low in 11 counties, an improvement from 7 a week ago. The virus’s spread is still high in 7 counties, down from 10 last week, and is moderate in 54 others.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. While our numbers are down, the virus is still active in #Wisconsin, so it's important for all of us to continue our work to #StopTheSpread.

COVID-19 VACCINES

So far, the DHS says 45.5% of the state’s population, or 2.65 million Wisconsinites, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s out of 49.8% of the population, or almost 2.9 million people, who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

To date, vaccinators say they have administered 5,475,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin since December 13, 2020.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a slight uptick in the daily average of new coronavirus cases. According to the DHS on Wednesday, 102 tests came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and the state is averaging 77 cases per day. That’s up from an average 72 cases per day earlier this week.

Eight lives lost to COVID-19 were added to the death toll, bringing it to 7,261. The state says 6 of the 8 deaths just reported happened more than 30 days ago, keeping the 7-day average at 1 death per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS data show 40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. The state is averaging 41 hospital admissions per day for the virus over the past 7 days, up from 36 a day ago.

Wednesday, the state’s hospitals were treating 116 COVID-19 patients, with 35 of them in ICU. That’s 5 more in ICU than the day before and two more patients overall.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

