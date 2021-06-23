Advertisement

Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair

30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to pass a bill that would allow people to braid hair without a license.

The Black community has been pushing to deregulate braiding for years. According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure. The Wisconsin’s bill’s main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding, creating more jobs for people of color.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Assembly passed it in March. Senate approval wound send the proposal on to Gov. Tony Evers.

