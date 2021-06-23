Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The funeral for former Virginia Sen. John Warner is scheduled for Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Warner died May 25 at the age of 94.

At least 60 current and former members of the Senate are expected to attend the funeral.

President Joe Biden is among those who will speak.

Warner served in the Navy during World War II and the Marines in the Korean War.

He served as secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974.

He made waves in Hollywood when he became actress Elizabeth Taylor’s sixth husband in 1976.

They divorced in 1982.

The Republican served 30 years in the Senate, from 1979 until 2009, making him the second-longest serving senator in Virginia’s history.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog
La Crosse's homeless population is being allowed to gather in Houska Park
Homeless allowed to gather in Houska Park while long-term solutions are developed

Latest News

The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper
A motion by the City of Eau Claire to hold the trial to Eau Claire was denied.
Trial for man shot by ECPD in 2015 won’t be held in Eau Claire
A herd of cows got loose and ran through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California, on Tuesday...
40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family