Buffalo Co. Humane Association to host cat microchip clinic Saturday

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Humane Association is holding a cat microchip clinic at the shelter in Mondovi (950 N. Eau Claire Street) on Saturday, June 26.

Appointment slots for cats are available from 1 to 4 p.m.

To reserve an appointment: Click HERE or EMAIL or TEXT: 715-760-6151

The suggested donation for the cat microchip is $15.

BCHA says a microchip offers a unique and permanent form of identification for your cat. Even if your cat stays indoors, events like natural disasters, house fires and other unfortunate incidents can cause a pet to become lost. A microchip registered with your information greatly improves your chances of being reunited with your cat if you become separated.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.