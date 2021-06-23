Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Chamber hosts Farmer Appreciation Dinner

Chippewa Co. Farmer Appreciation Dinner
Chippewa Co. Farmer Appreciation Dinner(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday night is for area farmers, past and present, to be thanked for their hard work and their dedication.

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a farmer appreciation dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

This is open to area farmers and chamber business members.

Dinners are being served outside on the picnic tables, or you can use a drive-thru option.

Meals will be served until 8 p.m.

