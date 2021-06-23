Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Taylor County.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 for a motorcycle crash with an unresponsive man lying in a ditch.

This was in the area of State Highway 64 on County Road E in the Town of Hammel. The caller said it appeared the crash happened sometime during the night.

The motorcyclist - identified as 49-year-old Brian Rygiel of Chippewa Falls - died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred sometime shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 22.

Deputies say Rygiel was southbound on County Road E, failed to negotiate a curve, went in the ditch, and hit a tree striking a tree. Alcohol is also believed to be a contributing factor.

