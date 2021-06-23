Country Fest grounds sanitized ahead of Thursday’s kickoff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Thursday, people will be gathering in Chippewa County to listen to some of the best artists in country music.

3P America is a sanitizing company out of Tennessee. It sprayed a solution on every commonly touched surface at Country Fest.

According to the chief marketing officer for 3P America, the solution will hold up for 30 days and will fight against harmful pathogens, including COVID-19.

“We’re basically laying down an invisible shield it’s a non toxic anti microbial compound that we apply with electro magnetic sprayers and the efficacy of it holds up for 30 days so anything that lands on it, any harmful pathogen will completely deactivate the virus on contact so all the touch points are safe no matter where you go,” said Trey Wilson.

Country Fest is happening Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26 near Cadott.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.