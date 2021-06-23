Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog
La Crosse's homeless population is being allowed to gather in Houska Park
Homeless allowed to gather in Houska Park while long-term solutions are developed

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.
Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
Ag Secretary Vilsack proposes $4 billion in debt relief for minority farmers
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another