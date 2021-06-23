Advertisement

Cumberland man held on charge of possession of child pornography

A 42-year-old Cumberland man was taken into custody Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Justin Jansen is being held on a charge of possession of child pornography.(Barron Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUBMERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 42-year-old Cumberland man is being held in Barron Co. Jail on a charge of possessing child pornography.

According to the Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a search warrant was executed at the home of Justin Jansen in the City of Cumberland at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 by the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team. The warrant was issued for suspected possession of child pornography. Jansen was not at home at the time of the search, but was later taken into custody without incident.

Jansen is being held on a charge of possession of child pornography and is awaiting formal charges from the Barron Co. District Attorney.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Dept. and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice-Dept. of Criminal Investigation conducted the joint investigation.

