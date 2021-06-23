Eau Claire City Council to discuss hiring process for new city manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council is having a work session on Thursday to discuss the hiring process for a new city manager.

The work session will be conducted on June 24 beginning at 5 p.m in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The meeting will be available to the public as a video stream via Webex.

In April, the City Council extended the search for a new city manager by six months to October, which will keep interim city manager Dave Solberg in the position for nearly one year. Solberg, the city’s engineering director since 2013, was named the interim city manager on September 22, 2020 and began serving in the position on October 21, 2020. Solberg took over for Dale Peters, who retired last year after serving as city manager since 2016 and in public service for the City of Eau Claire since 1989.

Three finalists were named for the city manager position in the initial search in December: Eau Claire Co. Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Mequon City Manager Will Jones, and Maquoketa, Iowa City Manager Gerald Smith. One of the three finalists was offered the position in February, but turned it down. At the time, the City of Eau Claire did not disclose who had been offered the position, stating only that their selected candidate had accepted another offer from a different municipality. The City Council decided to postpone the search for a new city manager in February, citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

