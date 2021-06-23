ECPD: Burglary suspects on the run near Princeton Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Release) - Urgent alert for the Princeton Valley residential area: At approximately 4:45am, burglary suspects were interrupted while breaking into a business. The suspects fled the scene, are not from the area and no longer have vehicles available to them. The suspects were last seen near the wooded area by Jingle Ct.

At this time there is limited suspect information other than there is believed to be 3-5 suspects, with 2 being males and 1 being a female and all were wearing ski masks. There is concern that suspects may attempt to steal a vehicle from the area. Please use caution and contact police if you see anything suspicious. We will share more information as it is learned.

