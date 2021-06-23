Harvest of the Month-Sugar Snap Peas
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Ruth Chipps, RDN, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for June’s Harvest of the Month-Sugar Snap Peas.
Gingered Sugar Snap Peas & Sprouts
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. dark sesame oil
1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 lb. fresh sugar snap peas, strings removed
1 Tbsp. sesame seeds or chopped peanuts (optional)
1/3 cup bean sprouts (or a combo of chickpea, lentil and bean sprouts)
2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
Instructions:
Heat an 11 inch saute pan to medium heat.
Add ginger and garlic and saute about 2 minutes until fragrant.
Add the sesame seeds (or other nuts) and cook for another minute
Add the sugar snap peas and saute for about 3 minutes then add the sprouts and soy sauce and continue to cook another minute or 2 until the peas are crisp-tender.
Serve immediately.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.