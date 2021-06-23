EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, RDN, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for June’s Harvest of the Month-Sugar Snap Peas.

Gingered Sugar Snap Peas & Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. dark sesame oil

1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 lb. fresh sugar snap peas, strings removed

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds or chopped peanuts (optional)

1/3 cup bean sprouts (or a combo of chickpea, lentil and bean sprouts)

2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

Instructions:

Heat an 11 inch saute pan to medium heat.

Add ginger and garlic and saute about 2 minutes until fragrant.

Add the sesame seeds (or other nuts) and cook for another minute

Add the sugar snap peas and saute for about 3 minutes then add the sprouts and soy sauce and continue to cook another minute or 2 until the peas are crisp-tender.

Serve immediately.

