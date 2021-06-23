Advertisement

Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
The Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul is shown at sunrise on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place Wednesday when the House passed a $7.3 billion transportation funding bill.

The bill funds roads, bridges and public transit. It includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities area. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes $10 million to leverage federal matching funds for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago. There’s also money to outfit State Patrol troopers with body cameras. And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.

The House approved the bill 112-21 and sent it to the Senate, which could give the package final approval as soon as Thursday and send it to Gov. Tim Walz.

Four other budget bills that passed both chambers this week are awaiting the governor’s signature. They include agriculture, commerce and energy, higher education, and projects financed through the state’s Legacy Amendment.

House and Senate negotiators have agreed on most of the other budget bills that must pass by July 1 to avert a partial government shutdown. The thorniest remaining disputes are over the public safety budget, and whether to include new police accountability measures on top of those passed last summer following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog

Latest News

Opponents are concerned that wording gives the office “the ability, if not the mandate, to...
Wis. Legislature’s plans for new HR office raises concerns
The judge’s April 29 ruling voided the contracts with two outside law firms and barred any...
Appeals Court rules against Wisconsin GOP leaders over redistricting
Interim city manager Dave Solberg will serve in the role through October.
Eau Claire City Council to discuss hiring process for new city manager
The full Legislature is expected to vote on it next week, along with the state budget.
Eliminating Wisconsin business property tax gains momentum