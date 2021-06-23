New study shows the financial, mental and professional stress felt by caregivers

(WSAW) - Caregiving may be one of the greatest acts of selflessness, but more than three-quarters say the decision set them back on a variety of fronts, including financial goals, social life, mental health and their career, according to Fidelity Investments’ recent 2021 American Caregivers study.

According to the study, on average, caregivers for children report providing 61 hours of care per week and 28 hours per week for adult caregiving. These long hours make employment difficult, and many caregivers find it necessary to either leave their job completely, take a leave of absence or shift to part-time work.

Even for caregivers who don’t leave, many turn down or don’t pursue opportunities at work because it would have interfered with their caregiving responsibilities. And yet, 64% of working caregivers did not ask their employer whether special benefits or flexible options were available.

On Tuesday, Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Events planning at Fidelity Investments joined Sunrise 7 to talk about the study and what caregivers can do to lessen the stress they are encountering.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.