Advertisement

Road improvement project in Eau Claire & Town of Washington moves forward

The South Hastings Way Frontage Road may be getting some changes.
The South Hastings Way Frontage Road may be getting some changes.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council unanimously passes a resolution to enter into an agreement with the state for a road improvement project.

Running parallel to Highway 53, a portion of South Hastings Way Frontage Road - between Gateway Drive and Pine Lodge Road - is set to get an upgrade. It’s located in both Eau Claire and the Town of Washington.

One way of improving this section of black top is to widen it from 28 feet to 34 feet wide. Sidewalks will be constructed as part of the project, and work will include 6,400 feet of new curb and gutter, pavement marking, and signing.

Part of the project will be funded through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Urban Program. The price tag is just more than $1 million. Reimbursement from WisDOT will cover 80 percent of the costs up to a maximum amount of $800,000. The remaining costs of the project within the city will be paid for by the city. The Town of Washington will also participate in related costs.

The next step in the process is the design phase. Then city officials hope to start public outreach this fall. The project wouldn’t start until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Eau Claire hospitality group raises minimum wage to $16, eliminates tipping
A single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday, June 18, 2021 resulted in minor injuries...
Man cited for 3rd OWI after rollover crash in Buffalo Co. Friday night
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Aspseter is receiving six charges in a homicide case in the Town of Sparta.
New details released in Town of Sparta homicide case

Latest News

Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Country Fest cleaning process
Country Fest grounds sanitized ahead of Thursday’s kickoff
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Trial date set for Eau Claire County man charged with hiding a corpse