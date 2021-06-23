Road improvement project in Eau Claire & Town of Washington moves forward

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council unanimously passes a resolution to enter into an agreement with the state for a road improvement project.

Running parallel to Highway 53, a portion of South Hastings Way Frontage Road - between Gateway Drive and Pine Lodge Road - is set to get an upgrade. It’s located in both Eau Claire and the Town of Washington.

One way of improving this section of black top is to widen it from 28 feet to 34 feet wide. Sidewalks will be constructed as part of the project, and work will include 6,400 feet of new curb and gutter, pavement marking, and signing.

Part of the project will be funded through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Urban Program. The price tag is just more than $1 million. Reimbursement from WisDOT will cover 80 percent of the costs up to a maximum amount of $800,000. The remaining costs of the project within the city will be paid for by the city. The Town of Washington will also participate in related costs.

The next step in the process is the design phase. Then city officials hope to start public outreach this fall. The project wouldn’t start until 2023.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.