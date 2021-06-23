Snuffy’s Bar hosts COVID vaccine clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snuffy’s Bar in La Crosse added an extra item to its menu Wednesday - a COVID vaccine.

The bar hosted a free vaccine clinic in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department, with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.

Snuffy’s Bar Owner Ambrea Marcou says she wanted to help provide an opportunity for people who haven’t gotten around to getting their vaccine.

“I was trying to think of a way where we could help those people get vaccinated, and we try to make it super easy and convenient for everybody,” Marcou said.

Marcou believes getting the vaccine out to as many people as possible is the best way to keep local businesses open.

“I think it’s cool now because a year ago we couldn’t do anything to ensure our business or to protect our loved ones and now standing here today we can do something,” Marcou expressed.

Marcou came up with the idea a few months ago, but it took time to iron out all of the details with the health department.

Health department COVID Vaccine Coordinator Aron Newberry says the department is trying to develop new ways to get the vaccine out to the community in a more casual manner.

“We’ve tried to take vaccine clinics out into the public to meet the people where they are the best we can,” Newberry said. “We’re really hoping that the Snuffy’s idea will help people come be comfortable in a comfortable space.”

He adds a specific emphasis is being put on groups of workers who may have had trouble finding time to get vaccinated.

“We’re trying to reach out to the food and beverage and hospitality workers that may have been hesitant or just haven’t had the time to do it or maybe they wanted to wait and see how things went,” Newberry detailed.

As of Wednesday, 52% of La Crosse County residents, or 61,000 people, have been fully vaccinated and nearly 56% have received at least their first shot.

La Crosse County ranks sixth among Wisconsin’s 72 counties for number of people vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.