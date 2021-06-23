Traffic impacts expected due to State Track & Field this week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse is hosting the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Track & Field Meet this week and traffic impacts are expected.

Up to 20,000 people may attend the event, which will increase traffic congestion and the number of pedestrians near UW-La Crosse and in the City of La Crosse, said the La Crosse Police Department. Additionally, a number of road construction projects will impact how people get around the city. The LCPD is asking the public to plan ahead, use alternate routes, especially near the University, and to watch for changing traffic patterns.

The 125th WIAA Boys Track & Field Championship and the 50th WIAA Girls Track & Field Championship will be held Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. For a schedule of events, you can visit the WIAA website at wiaawi.org. A spectator guide for the event is also available on the WIAA website.

