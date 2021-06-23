Advertisement

UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready to jump around with around 80,000 other UW Badgers fans- Camp Randall will be at full capacity this fall.

Wisconsin Athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season, which was decided based on consultation with campus officials.

“We’ve missed the energy of our fans so much,” UW Deputy AD Chris McIntosh said. “To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I’m ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff.”

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said they were thrilled to be able to welcome fans back this fall.

“The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills,” said Alvarez.

The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks have all taken similar steps in reopening due to declining COVID-19 cases across the state. UW Athletics is not planning to require masks at events within its facilities, but will use CDC and campus health guidelines to make health policy decisions.

The Badger football team will take on Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

