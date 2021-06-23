Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to OK allowing government to shoot beavers, muskrats near roadways

The bill would allow the DNR or a local government agent to shoot beavers or muskrats causing...
The bill would allow the DNR or a local government agent to shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.((Source: Pixabay))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to approve a bill that would allow government officials to shoot beavers and muskrats causing damage near a roadway.

Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate a wild animal that is causing damage but bars anyone from opening fire within 50 feet of the center of a road. Under the Republican-authored bill, the DNR or a local government agent could shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Assembly passed it Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog
Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday

Latest News

30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.
Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair
Under the bill, local governments would have until spring 2022 to adopt new maps.
Senate Republicans to consider local redistricting delay
The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to...
Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill
Biden traveling to southwest Wisconsin to talk agriculture