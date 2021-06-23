Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill

The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to...
The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to resist new gun control measures.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is poised to approve a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns.

The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to resist new gun control measures.

The U.S. Constitution dictates that state law can’t trump federal law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. The Senate is moving ahead anyway, scheduling a vote on the bill for Wednesday. The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month. Senate approval would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog
La Crosse's homeless population is being allowed to gather in Houska Park
Homeless allowed to gather in Houska Park while long-term solutions are developed

Latest News

30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.
Assembly to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair
Under the bill, local governments would have until spring 2022 to adopt new maps.
Senate Republicans to consider local redistricting delay
Biden traveling to southwest Wisconsin to talk agriculture
The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by...
Minnesota lawmakers to hand out nearly $1B in tax cuts