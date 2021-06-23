Work begins Tuesday to seal bridges along I-94

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A project begins next week to seal decks and columns on bridges along Interstate 94 from near Black River Falls to the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line.

The $173,419 project will seal the decks and columns on several bridges to prevent corrosion from water and salt.

The impacts to traffic are expected to be minimal, with short-term lane closures during off-peak hours. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times, as will ramps on and off of I-94. Work will be done in Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.

Work is set to begin Tuesday, June 29 near Black River Falls, with the project set to be completed by the end of July. Farhner Asphalt Sealers, LLC of Plover, Wis. is the primary contractor for the job.

You can learn more about highway projects in Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation website.

