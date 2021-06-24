$140M in grants available for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WSAW) — More than $140 million in grants will be available to businesses and organizations that play an integral role in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.

Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the new grant programs will be invested in industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and the lodging industry.

The investments announced by Gov. Evers include:

$75 million for lodging grants;

$11.25 million for movie theaters;

$12 million for live event small businesses;

$2.8 million for minor league sports teams;

$10 million for live venues;

$15 million for destination marketing organizations;

$8 million for summer camps;

$1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites; and

$7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

Individuals and businesses interested in receiving more information about the grants, including an application, can sign up here.

