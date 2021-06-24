Barron County man charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron Co. man is being charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

42-year-old Justin Jansen of Cumberland was taken into custody Tuesday, June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement agencies in Barron Co. executed a search warrant at Jansen’s home at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. A search of Jansen’s residence turned up an external hard drive with hundreds of images of child pornography on it. Digital forensic analysis showed that the hard drive had been accessed several times in the past several months, including within the past two weeks. Jansen denied viewing the materials on the hard drive.

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team conducted the search warrant, acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Jansen was not at home at the time of the search, but was taken into custody later Tuesday without incident.

Jansen, who is being held at Barron Co. Jail, received five felony charges of possession of child pornography from the Barron Co. District Attorney Wednesday. Jansen is being held on a $10,000 signature bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 26.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Dept. and Wisconsin Dept. of Justice-Dept. of Criminal Investigation conducted the joint investigation.

