Advertisement

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves...
In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address in Phoenix. President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.

McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president, making her a key surrogate for the Democrat after Donald Trump spent years criticizing her husband. McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

The president is also nominating Massachusetts state Rep. Claire Cronin to be ambassador to Ireland. Biden frequently emphasizes his Irish heritage and has stressed the U.S. support of the Good Friday Agreement, which provided for peace with Northern Ireland but has come under stress after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Jack Markell, a former Delaware governor, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The president also announced nominations to the National Council on the Arts, including Fiona Whelan Prine, widow of the singer-songwriter John Prine and president of Oh Boy Records, the country’s second-oldest independent record label still in operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog

Latest News

In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct