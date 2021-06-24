Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics to begin in July in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Eau Claire will be organized differently in the month of July.

On Wednesday, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena will operate one last time, from 3 until 7 p.m. Next month, community vaccination clinics will be held as drive-through services at two different locations in Eau Claire.

One location will be at UW-Eau Claire’s Water Street parking lot, which will welcome walk-ups and drive-throughs from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the month of July.

The second location will be at the Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says there are still plenty of COVID-19 vaccines available, and that those interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment online with a local provider or by calling 844-684-1064 if they are 18 years of age or over.

There are also pop-up clinics being offered in Eau Claire County. For a full list of pop-up clinics, the ECCCHD keeps it updated on their website here.

