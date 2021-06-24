Advertisement

Eau Claire man receives 3 years in prison for possession of child pornography

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

35-year-old Richard Cundy pleaded no contest to one count of possession of child pornography, with seven other counts of possession of child pornography dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Two additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed earlier this month.

Cundy was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison with an additional five years of extended supervision. Cundy is not allowed unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 or to use the internet without prior approval. Cundy will also be added to the sex offender registry.

Cundy was taken into custody in 2019 on charges of possession of child pornography. After executing a search warrant, investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Cundy’s cell phone.

