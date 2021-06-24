Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police are searching for a third suspect in a Wednesday burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course.

Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought in connection to a burglary Wednesday morning on Eau Claire’s north side. Two other suspects, Tayler Frank and Nicholas Mason, were taken into custody Wednesday. Frank was formally charged with theft Thursday.

The Eau Claire Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to contact the communication center’s non-emergency number at 715-839-4972. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.

