Emily Hynek appointed as Jackson County District Attorney

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Jackson Co. District Attorney is being appointed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Emily Hynek, who has been the assistant district attorney in Jackson Co. since 2018, has been selected by Evers to serve as DA. Hynek will take over for Daniel S. Diehn, who resigned from the position, and finish out the rest of the term, which ends in January 2025.

Hynek currently prosecutes cases that are considered sensitive crimes, such as sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as controlled substances and financial crimes. Hynek is also the treatment court prosecutor, and previously worked with the drug court in La Crosse Co., where she worked as an assistant district attorney for six years before taking a role in 2018 in Jackson Co. as a special prosecutor.

In a release, Hynek says she is honored to take the position and looks forward to continuing her work in Jackson Co.

Diehn, whose resignation is effective July 16, said in a release that Hynek is “an excellent choice” for DA. Diehn was appointed as Jackson Co. DA by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2018 after former DA Gerald Fox passed away.

Hynek is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

