Few cases of COVID-19 delta variant present in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - New figures from the DHS on Thursday show the delta variant hasn’t grabbed a hold in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 36 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in total, up by one from the week before.

Forty-seven cases of the Alpha variant, originally discovered in the United Kingdom, were reported Thursday. This brings the total up to 3,387 in the state.

DHS also notes there are 62 cases of the Beta variant, 188 of Epsilon and 273 of Gamma.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. While the disease activity level in counties across our state is moving in the right direction, #COVID19 is still present in our communities. Take a look at what's happening where you are and help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/PKJ6WjEo3w — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 24, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The percentage of Wisconsinites getting the COVID-19 vaccine held at 49.8% of the population Thursday. More than 2.9 million Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, the state says 2,657,280 completed the vaccination regimen, which is 45.6% of the population. That’s up one-tenth of a percentage point from Wednesday. The DHS says if you only count ages 18 and up, 60.8% of Wisconsin adults received a vaccine, including 56.1% who are fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Twelve more deaths were reported due to COVID-19. That puts the state’s death toll at 7,273 lives lost, or 1.19% of all cases going back to the start of the pandemic. None of these deaths just reported to the state happened in the past 30 days, so the 7-day average held steady at 1 per day.

Wisconsin saw another increase in the number of daily cases. The state reports 114 new cases were identified in the latest coronavirus tests it received, raising the 7-day average to 78 cases per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state says 48 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Wednesday morning. The average fell to 37 hospitalizations per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports the state currently has 103 COVID-19 patients, with more than one-third of them (36) in intensive care units. That’s 1 more patient in ICU than Wednesday but 13 fewer patients overall.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.