Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct

RUSK Co., Wis. (WEAU) - The Flambeau School Board President and District Administrator are facing felony misconduct charges in Rusk County.

School Board President Julie Hauser faces two Class I felony misconduct charges.

District Administrator Erica Schley faces one Class I felony misconduct charge. She’s also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her husband, Jeffrey Schley is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaints, Jeffrey Schley tried to get a physical education teacher to change his daughter’s grade. He emailed the teacher, copying his wife on what the teacher believed was harassing emails.

As school board president, Hauser is accused of not taking action despite state law requiring it.

The criminal complaint said it all started in January when Jeffrey Schley emailed the PE teacher requesting the grade change. The teacher took the emails to the principal. They eventually made there way to the school board. A board member then requested a special meeting to deal with the situation.

Under state law, once a board member submits a formal meeting request in writing to the board president or clerk, it must happen. The law does not give a required timetable to hold the meeting. It does require all board members be notified of the meeting at least 24 hours before it takes place.

The probable cause statement showed emails from Hauser to the board member who requested the meeting saying she never received a formal request. Another email in the probable cause statement shows that board member emailing Hauser requesting the special meeting.

The probable cause statement also shows the board member tried unsuccessfully to put the item on the Feb. 17 regularly scheduled meeting’s agenda.

The school board met Wednesday. Parents spoke on the issue.

One parent said she’s embarrassed Erica Schley and Hauser still hold their positions.

“We have people running our school directly that have no ethics and they are choosing to roll over whoever they can to get what they want and putting all the other children at risk of getting a poor education or even leaving the district because of that,” said Flambeau High School Parent Laura Dutter-Nelson.

When she tried to speak to the board at Wednesday’s meeting, her comments were cut short because the issue was not on the meeting agenda.

The board also accepted the PE teacher’s resignation at Wednesday’s meeting.

Erica Schley declined WEAU’s request for comment at the meeting. Hauser didn’t attend the meeting.

Erica Schley is due to make an initial appearance in court July 13. Her husband is due in court Aug. 16.

Hasuer made her initial court appearance June 11.

