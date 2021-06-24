Advertisement

High Bridge in Eau Claire remains closed as crews investigate solutions

High Bridge in Eau Claire is closed due to damage.
High Bridge in Eau Claire is closed due to damage.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High Bridge in Eau Claire, a popular footbridge, remains closed with no sign of when it could reopen.

Earlier this week, the City of Eau Claire announced the High Bridge would be closed for safety reasons due to two separate incidents: a damaged hand rail from a storm and some buckled and cracked pavement.

City engineers say it could be like this for awhile. Engineering crews are currently identifying how to make the necessary repairs and whether they will need to rebuild the bridge.

“There is a lot of engineering that goes into this structure and we need to do some analysis on what our alternatives are and what types of repairs can be done, what the costs are related to repairs and then looking at new structures as well, if available what design would be and what cost related to that would be,” said Leah Ness, Interim Engineering Director for the City of Eau Claire.

Ness says all the bridges in Eau Claire are inspected every two years and the 140-year-old High Bridge passed inspection in November 2020.

As the bridge remains closed, people are asked to cross the river using the Madison St. bridge about .8 miles down the road.

