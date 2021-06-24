Advertisement

Increased water pumping worries Line 3 pipeline opponents

Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project are worried about the potential...
Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project are worried about the potential impact of the company’s plan to temporarily pump as much as 10 times more groundwater out of the construction area than once planned.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project are worried about the potential impact of the company’s plan to temporarily pump as much as 10 times more groundwater out of the construction area than once planned.

Enbridge has encountered more groundwater than anticipated as it digs trenches for the replacement pipeline across northern Minnesota. Earlier this month the company obtained a permit to pump more water.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that tribal leaders worry about the impact on wild rice. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the increased pumping won’t have harmful impacts on natural resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/24/21)
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Emily Hynek, who has been the assistant district attorney in Jackson Co. since 2018, has been...
Emily Hynek appointed as Jackson County District Attorney
Gov. Tony Evers promotes tourism grants in Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021
$140M in grants available for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries