Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr.
The Black man was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.
Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.”
The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law. But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000. The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request.
The Kenosha News reports that there was no deliberation.
The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.
