Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr.

The Black man was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.

Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.”

The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law. But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000. The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request.

The Kenosha News reports that there was no deliberation.

The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.

