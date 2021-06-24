More law enforcement agencies in Minnesota using drones

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A new report shows a growing number of law enforcement agencies are using drones to help with search and rescue efforts, investigations and for public safety in Minnesota.

The legislative report says 93 agencies statewide either maintained or used a drone in 2020 with 1,171 flights recorded. The report is the result of new regulations lawmakers passed last year.

The bipartisan law prevents an agency from deploying a drone with facial recognition technology unless authorized by a warrant. There are a number of circumstances that grant an exception to the warrant, including an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or bodily harm to a person.

