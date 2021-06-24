Advertisement

New legislation aims to ensure healthy ecosystems for Wis. pollinators

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The goal of a new legislation package introduced at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday is to save the bees.

The Pollinator Protection Package would prohibit the use of certain insecticides and require labeling on plants that have received them. It would also designate June of 2021 as Pollinator Awareness month.

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D- Madison) and Representative Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) introduced the bill. Agard emphasized it is not partisan legislation.

“Bees don’t vote,” Agard said, “Pollinators don’t vote. Everyone in Wisconsin should care about protecting pollinators after all our state has deep rooting in the farm and agriculture economies.”

Wisconsin is home to 500 species of bees and more than 100 species of butterflies.

Snodgrass added that pollinators account for more than $55 million in crop production.

