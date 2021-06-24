Advertisement

Senator Baldwin says USDA funding will benefit dairy farmers

Dairy farm
Dairy farm(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Help is on the way to Wisconsin’s farmers.

The USDA has announced aid for agricultural producers and businesses as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The funding is specifically intended for those who were left out of previous rounds of pandemic related relief programs.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has supported this aid and hopes it will especially have a positive impact on the state’s dairy farmers, who have had their fair share of struggles over the last few years.

“I don’t think any of this will make our dairy farmers whole again but it is certainly helps some make it through,” Baldwin said.

The assistance includes $400 million towards the new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and reduce food waste, $580 million in aid for small and medium sized farms, and money for dairy farmers that have demonstrated losses and did not get previous pandemic assistance.

“Farmers needed to be recognized for product donations they were making to food pantries and other organizations that focus on food insecurity and with the supply chain issues there were resources to do so but farmers need to be able to recoup their expenses,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, some dairy farmers had trouble accessing some of the pandemic related funding intended to help small businesses so this aid is greatly needed.

