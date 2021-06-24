Sheriff: Two fatalities in two-vehicle crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead following a crash in Barron County. It happened Wednesday, June 23 just after 12 p.m. on HWY 48 and 9th 1/2 Street, near Cumberland.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirms it was a two-vehicle crash with two fatalities.

HWY 48 was shutdown for several hours following the crash.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said no other information was available for release Wednesday night.

