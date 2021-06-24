Advertisement

Sheriff: Two fatalities in two-vehicle crash in Barron County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead following a crash in Barron County. It happened Wednesday, June 23 just after 12 p.m. on HWY 48 and 9th 1/2 Street, near Cumberland.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirms it was a two-vehicle crash with two fatalities.

HWY 48 was shutdown for several hours following the crash.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said no other information was available for release Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a pair of vice-grip pliers still attached to the front driver’s side...
Pair of pliers factor into weekend rollover crash in Barron Co.
Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday
The bridge was closed Monday and will be closed while it is inspected for other damage.
High Bridge closed indefinitely due to damage
Chippewa Falls man dies in Taylor County motorcycle crash
Algae blooms in Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Menomonie man suspects Lake Menomin algae killed dog

Latest News

Farmer Appreciation Dinner
Chippewa Falls Chamber holding Farmer Appreciation Dinner
Flambeau School District Officials Charged
Flambeau School District Officials Charged with Felony Misconduct
Chippewa Co. Farmer Appreciation Dinner
Chippewa Falls Chamber hosts Farmer Appreciation Dinner
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood