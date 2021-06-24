Advertisement

SportScene 13, Division Three State Track & Field

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first day of the WIAA track & field state championships and the weekend started with division three! There were multiple state champs including Parker Schneider of Durand in the boys 1600m and Ziyannah Conner of Independence in the girls 100m hurdles.

Along with that, Molly Heidorn of Colfax comes in second in the girls 1600m and the Fall Creek girls 4x800m team comes in second as well.

Multiple other local athletes also find themselves on the podium!

