Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary

Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A third suspect remains at large.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects have been named by police in Wednesday’s burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course.

Tayler Frank, a 28-year-old woman, and Nicholas Mason, a 31-year-old man, both from St. Paul, Minn., were taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Dept. on Wednesday following a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course.

According to a criminal complaint, Frank was previously convicted of theft value over $5,000 in Kanabec Co., Minnesota in 2016 and sentenced to 15 months in prison. Frank is being charged in Eau Claire Co. with burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeat offender and is currently being held at the Eau Claire Co. Jail.

According to the ECPD, Mason ingested drugs prior to being taken into custody and was taken to a medical facility.

Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday

Police continue to search for a third suspect, described as a man who is 6′3″ to 6′5″ in height with a slender build and wearing all black.

Princeton Valley Golf Course owners Joshua Walberg and his fiancé Ally Weyer attempted to stop the burglary attempt early Wednesday morning. Weyer jumped into a truck driven by the suspects in an attempt to stop the burglary in progress. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into the woods near Northstar Middle School.

The ECPD is asking the public to be alert and to notify police of suspicious activity.

