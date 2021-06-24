Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Tonto & Tubby and Vivienne

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUFFALO AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Brothers Tonto and Tubby are nine-month-olds with the playful mischief of teenagers. They love to run and chase each other and their toys.

Tonto and Tubby are available for adoption through the Buffalo County Humane Association. It would be great if these two could be adopted together.

However, they can go to separate homes as long as there’s another cat in the home ready to take over the role of playmate because these two definitely need a feline companion to play with. Plus, you have to admit watching them play will be pretty entertaining for you too!

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. Phone: 715-760-6150

---

June is National Adopt a Cat Month and to celebrate, adoption fees at the Chippewa Humane Association for all cats older than one is just 20- dollars!

One of the cats at Chippewa Humane waiting to meet you is Vivienne. She is three years old with what’s described as a beautiful purr.

Vivienne does well with other cats, she loves people, and she loves attention. If you’re considering adding a feline to your family, Adopt a Cat Month is the perfect time to take action.

Click HERE for the adoption application. Phone: 715-861-5748

