Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks their first home loss of the postseason. Game 2 is Friday night in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists. Young was two points off his career high. Khris Middleton missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Although Middleton scored 15 points, he shot 6 of 23 and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

