Advertisement

Allina Health makes flu shot for employees mandatory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually. (Photo by Allina Health Clinic in Lakeville, Minnesota)(Allina Health Clinic)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Allina Health says the flu shot will be mandatory for all employees, starting this flu season.

The new policy will also include students, contracted staff and volunteers across the Allina Health system, which includes more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There will be limited exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually.

At this time, Allina Health employees will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues

Latest News

Random sampling of COVID-19 cases only found 36 instances of the delta variant in the state...
Few cases of COVID-19 delta variant present in Wisconsin
One location will be at UW-Eau Claire’s Water Street parking lot, which will welcome walk-ups...
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics to begin in July in Eau Claire
Health officials say that masks may still be used, especially if a person goes out in public...
The future of masks in public health
Gov. Tony Evers promotes tourism grants in Lake Geneva on June 24, 2021
$140M in grants available for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries